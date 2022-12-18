Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

