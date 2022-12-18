Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

