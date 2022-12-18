Martin Capital Advisors LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises approximately 1.6% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of USPH opened at $84.61 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,561. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

