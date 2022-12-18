Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 600 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $182.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.92. The stock has a market cap of $550.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $213.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $5.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $22.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

