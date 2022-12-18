Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 7,200 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,165,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

