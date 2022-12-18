Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 8,100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

