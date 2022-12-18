Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MEC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $116,915.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,493.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MEC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 116,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $274.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87 and a beta of 0.82. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.33.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
