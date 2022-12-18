Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MEC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $116,915.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,493.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 32.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 116,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $274.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87 and a beta of 0.82. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

