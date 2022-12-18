Medtronic plc (MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on January 13th

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE:MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

