Medtronic plc (MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on January 13th

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.
Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
