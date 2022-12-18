Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

