Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.
Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance
Shares of Meritage Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
About Meritage Hospitality Group
