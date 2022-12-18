Metis 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $156,610.13 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $156,610.13 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $848.75 or 0.05080230 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00486601 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,816.83 or 0.28831327 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.