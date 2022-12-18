MetisDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $653,305.53 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $17.19 or 0.00102567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.71 million and $653,305.53 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.24543558 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $867,208.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

