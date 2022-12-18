MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MFA Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 3,130,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,236. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -79.28%.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

