MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in MFA Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,722,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:MFA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 3,130,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,236. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.
MFA Financial Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFA Financial (MFA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.