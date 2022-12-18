Midas Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for $29.37 or 0.00175773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $76.56 million and $11,731.25 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $870.18 or 0.05209342 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.13 or 0.28807840 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 29.49875137 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $22,004.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

