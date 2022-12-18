Milestone Advisory Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,693 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

