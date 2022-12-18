Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.20.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after buying an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,184 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

