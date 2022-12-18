Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mitchells & Butlers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

