Mizuho Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $144.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE:UHS opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

