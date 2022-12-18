MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

