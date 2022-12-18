MOBOX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70.17 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $70.17 million and $4.89 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002480 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOBOX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.82 or 0.05299450 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00487384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,843.36 or 0.28877768 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,610,277 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.