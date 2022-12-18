MOBOX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.69 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002423 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $68.34 million and $5.69 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,497,163 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

