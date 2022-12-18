Monero Price Hits $145.30 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Monero has a market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $56.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.30 or 0.00866133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,775.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00386168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00095266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00611642 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00266416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00260676 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,215,334 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

