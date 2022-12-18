MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Friday. 4,065,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,463. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.75 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,688,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,708,364.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 108,455 shares of company stock valued at $74,003 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 26.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

