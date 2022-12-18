Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $74.32.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 195,650 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 177,416 shares during the period.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

