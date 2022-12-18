Moonriver Price Tops $6.90 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $40.45 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.90 or 0.00041183 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,591,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,866,503 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

