Morgan Stanley Boosts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $36.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

ALSN opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $13,126,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $2,871,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

