My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $837,798.03 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $837,798.03 and approximately $690,481.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

