My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $170,897.99

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $841,188.31 and approximately $170,897.99 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.29 or 0.01505194 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010099 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021040 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032372 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.84 or 0.01681516 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.