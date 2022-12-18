Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $205.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

