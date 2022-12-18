Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0347

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $12,608.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00117298 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00200305 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053109 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039742 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,092,035 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

