Nblh (NBLH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Nblh token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nblh has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Nblh has a market cap of $2.25 million and $1,239.53 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nblh

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00025003 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $810.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

