Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.20.
Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $21.40 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
