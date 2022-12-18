Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0022

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $73.91 million and approximately $648,319.47 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,771.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00385642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00864213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00095245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00612032 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00266725 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

