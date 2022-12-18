New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NJR. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

