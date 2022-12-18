Newport Trust Co Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.55% of Belden worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Belden by 483.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Belden by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Belden Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.