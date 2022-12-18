Nexum (NEXM) Price Up 76.8% Over Last 7 Days

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $2.49 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 76.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

