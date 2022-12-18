NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.86.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

