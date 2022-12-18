NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

