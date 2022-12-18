Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $529.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

