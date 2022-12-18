NULS Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $1.19 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

