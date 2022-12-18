NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.23.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

