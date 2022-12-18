NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a reduce rating and a $136.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.23.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.71 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

