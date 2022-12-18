Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $220.06 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.87 or 0.07067334 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00071201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00053043 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021837 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03833176 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,911,258.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

