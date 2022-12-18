Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

