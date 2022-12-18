OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 367,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,432. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 653.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

