OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 367,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,432. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.48.
ONCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
