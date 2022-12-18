ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

