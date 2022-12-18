ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

