One Liberty Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 305.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

NYSE OLP opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $489.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

