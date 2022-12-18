OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
OneSpan Stock Performance
NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.78 on Thursday. OneSpan has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.81.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of OneSpan
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpan (OSPN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.