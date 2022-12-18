Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oppenheimer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $459.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 16.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 247.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

