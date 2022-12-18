Orbler Price Tops $8.70 on Top Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $1.64 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.70 or 0.00051941 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.