P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. P2P Solutions foundation has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion and approximately $1.59 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be purchased for about $44.29 or 0.00264854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

